Jammu, Jul 13 (PTI) A rape accused escaped from custody here on Monday, prompting a massive police search, an official said.

Pankaj Gupta (35) was held on Sunday, following registration of a rape case against him at police post Tallab Tillo, he said.

Gupta escaped by pushing a policeman and scaling the boundary wall of the police post, the official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gupta's wife arranged a two-wheeler outside the police station to help him escape, he said.

Various teams have been formed and sent in different directions to nab the accused, the official said.

