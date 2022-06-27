Kochi, Jun 27 (PTI) Malayalam movie producer and actor Vijay Babu, facing a probe in the case of alleged rape of an actress in Kerala, was on Monday arrested and later let off on bail by the investigating Kochi city police.

Also Read | Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Gang-Rape Case: Police Conduct Test Identification Parade.

Babu secured anticipatory bail in the case from the Kerala High Court on June 22.

Also Read | Mohammed Zubair, Alt News Co-Founder, Arrested by Delhi Police for Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments.

Police said Babu's arrest was recorded and was released as per the conditions set by the High Court.

Meanwhile, Babu, on Facebook, said he won't get provoked irrespective of whatever happens.

"Won't get provoked irrespective of whatever happens. Won't talk to media as directed by the honourable court irrespective of any provocation by the media. 100 percent Cooperating with the investigation. At the end truth will prevail. God bless," he posted on facebook and an image saying "Silence is the best answer".

While granting bail to Babu, the High Court had said he shall be released on bail on his executing a bond of Rs 5 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount.

During June 27-July 3, he shall be deemed to be under the custody of police "for facilitating the requirements of investigation," the court had said, allowing his plea seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case.

The woman, who appeared in movies of Babu's production house, lodged a complaint with the police on April 22 and detailed through a Facebook post the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor for the past one-and-half months.

The woman's lawyer, opposing Babu's plea, had argued before the court that the actor-producer had allegedly misused and abused the trust reposed in him by her. It was also argued on her behalf that being a novice artiste, her objections were easily subdued and that she was subjected to allegedly repeated sexual assaults by him.

Babu had claimed innocence and said he was "highly aggrieved" by the one-sided approach of the authorities to make him a "scapegoat for the purpose of news and the media."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)