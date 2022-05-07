Banda (UP), May 7 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman hanged herself to death after being allegedly raped by her father at a village under the Marka police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said the accused had allegedly raped her daughter on Thursday night.

Also Read | India Reports 3,805 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths in Last 24 Hours.

She hanged herself on Friday, the police officer said.

The accused has been arrested and the matter is being investigated, the ASP added.

Also Read | Person Declared ‘Indian’ by FTs Cannot Be Declared Foreigner by Tribunal for Second Time, Says Gauhati High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)