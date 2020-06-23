Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Rapid Antigen Testing kits have arrived in Uttar Pradesh and will be used from June 24 for COVID-19 tests with special focus on six districts, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi on Tuesday.

"Health Department has informed that Antigen test kits have arrived and they will be brought into use from tomorrow. Special focus will be on Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Kanpur Nagar districts," Awasthi said at the daily press conference here.

"Directions have been given to from 1 Lakh screening teams for medical screening. Health Department has made all preparations," he added.

Awasthi has said there are 3,56,28,696 ration cards in the state and out of these "2,39,36,517 which is 66 percent have been provided rations in the sixth phase of ration distribution."

The briefing was also attended by Principal Health Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad, who said that "Based on the reports submitted by Asha workers who are working every day on the ground, 1206 samples were tested out of which 212 people have tested COVID-19 positive. 6205 people are in hospitals while 7188 are under facility quarantine."

He also informed that 20,753 places have been monitored across the state out of which 7,164 are hotspots and containment zones and 13,589 are non-hotspot zones.

Speaking further he said that among migrant workers who have returned to the state during the lockdown phase, Asha workers have tracked 18,18,405 migrants.

"Out of these 1,523 were found to have some symptoms of the disease. The test results of 1,206 have arrived which revealed that 212 are positive and 994 negative," Prasad said. (ANI)

