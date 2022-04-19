Jammu, Apr 19 (PTI) In a first, a 15-year-old girl was operated for Temperomandibular joint (TMJ) ankylosis in an army dental unit here, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

The patient, daughter of a serving Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), was operated by Dr V Gopalakrishnan and his team in an Army Dental Unit, under the leadership and guidance of Dr Kavita Makkar, the spokesman said.

He said this was the first such case which has been operated in a peripheral centre.

The girl had a fall from terrace six years back as a result her mouth opening started reducing slowly and finally it was only 3 mm which had affected her physical, mental and psychological health and her studies, the spokesman said quoting the doctors.

After examining her clinically and with radiographs, she was diagnosed as a case of Post Traumatic TMJ Ankylosis, he said.

The spokesman said she was taken up for release of ankylosis left side under general anaesthesia.

“The mass was removed and coronoidectomy done to achieve mouth opening of 35mm on the Operation Theatre Table. Temporalis Fascia and muscle were harvested and interpositioned to prevent recurrence,” he said.

He said her recovery was uneventful.

“She is on active Physiotherapy and follow up. Her mouth opening has improved to 38 mm and she is now happily preparing for her board exams.”

The spokesman said these type of cases are usually done only in tertiary care centres.

