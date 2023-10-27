Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was arrested on Friday in a money laundering case linked to an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, fainted inside an overcrowded courtroom when he was produced there by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers, an official said.

The state forest minister collapsed after fainting during hearing inside the court, the official added.

Mallick was then escorted out of the courtroom to a balcony and given water to drink, he said.

