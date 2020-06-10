India News | Ravi Shankar Prasad Condoles Demise of Bapsi Nariman

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Bapsi Nariman, wife of eminent jurist Fali Nariman and mother of Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman.

Bapsi Nariman (89) died here on Tuesday evening.

"She was a powerful woman in her own right in a family of eminent persons," Prasad wrote on Twitter.

She was always ready to help the needy, he said.

"Was fortunate to get her affection. Sincere condolences," the minister added.

