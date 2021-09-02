New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has urged the Telangana government to re-examine the request of the Hyderabad International Airport Limited (HIAL) for extending the period of the concession agreement from 2038 to 2068 and furnish its recommendation to his ministry.

In a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Scindia mentioned that a concession agreement was executed between the civil aviation ministry and the GMR group-led HIAL on December 20, 2004 for the development, construction, operation and maintenance of the Hyderabad international airport.

Also Read | Congress President Sonia Gandhi Sets Up a Nine-member Panel of Party Leaders Headed by … – Latest Tweet by Press Trust of India.

"In terms of clause 13.7.1 of the agreement, HIAL has requested for extension of its concession period for another 30 years beyond the initial 30 years, i.e beyond March 23, 2038 and till March 23, 2068," Scindia has written to Rao, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The southern state has been urged to re-examine the request of the HIAL and furnish its recommendations to the civil aviation ministry, the statement mentioned.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Variant Launched in India at Rs 41,999.

The airports in Mumbai and Delhi were privatised in 2006, two years after the Hyderabad airport.

In his letter, Scindia also underscored the issue of operationalisation of the Warangal airport and its inclusion under regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

"He mentioned that Warangal Airport is within 150 km aerial distance of HIAL and can be developed with mutually agreeable solution, to be explored by state government of Telangana with HIAL and Airports Authority of India (AAI)," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)