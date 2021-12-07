New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that if the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs apologize, their suspension will be revoked.

The Union Minister also said that the ministers explained the reason for the suspension of the MPs during the BJP parliamentary party meeting held today at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We explained why they had to be suspended. The country has witnessed whatever took place. It is on record. If they apologize even today, we are ready to withdraw the suspension," Joshi told media persons after the BJP's parliamentary party meet.

A total of 12 Opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining winter session of the Parliament for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the monsoon session.

Divulging the details of the meeting, the Union Minister said that the Prime Minister has directed to organise events with people who have been conferred with Padma Awards.

"Padma Award has been conferred upon common citizens who are doing good work. PM has said to organise events, with such awardees being on live contact (during the event)," Joshi said.

Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, were present in the party's parliamentary meeting along with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. (ANI)

