Thane, Jul 11 (PTI) A record spike of 2,232 COVID-19 cases on Saturday took Thane district's count to 53,152 while 53 deaths caused the overall toll to rise to 1,560, said an official.

The rise was sharpest in Kalyan Dombivali which added 615 cases during the day, he added.

"Thane city now has 12,925 cases, Kalyan 12,152, Mira Bhayander 5,449, Navi Mumbai 9,132, Ulhasnagar 3,914, Bhiwandi 2,701 and Ambarnath 2,574," he said.

"Thane accounts for 24 per cent of all cases in the district, followed by Kalyan at 23 per cent and Navi Mumbai 17 per cent. The mortality rate in the district is 2.93 per cent and the recovery rate 56.01 per cent. Thane city now has 499 deaths," the official informed.

Palghar district so far has 9,041 cases, and 173 people have died of the infection.

