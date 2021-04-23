New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Underlining that the record investment is coming to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the BJP government will ensure that a major chunk of this investment is used in West Bengal to promote every form of industry and employment.

"West Bengal is voting for governance free of partiality. The people are looking for employment opportunities, ease of living and ease of doing business. BJP has taken a pledge to complete all such needs," said PM Modi while addressing rallies in Suri, Malda, Berhampore, and Bhawanipur via video conferencing.

"Record investment is coming to India. We want a major chunk of this to be used in Bengal to promote every form of industry and employment. BJP government will try its best to ensure this," the Prime Minister added ahead of the remaining two phases of the West Bengal Assembly election.

Speaking on the National Education Policy (NEP) by the Centre, PM Modi said, "Students need to be connected to the industry right from school days, he/she must be given education according to their preferences and their language - the NEP has all these principles at its core."

PM Modi also said that BJP will promote silk and jute industries in the state as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"Silk and jute industries are important aspects of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Promoting them is our responsibility. Similarly, we would also reduce wastage of fruits and vegetables and help farmers in every possible way," he added.

PM Modi also informed that he is connecting with the people of Bengal through technology due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Due to the #COVID19 situation in the country, I was busy in important meetings since this morning. I am connecting with you now through technology," he said.

Polling for the seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and 29 respectively while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

