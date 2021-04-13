Raipur, Apr 13 (PTI) With 15,121 COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike, taking its caseload to 4,71,994, an official said.

The toll rose by 156 to touch 5,187, and the recovery count stood at 3,57,668, as 116 people were discharged from hospitals and 4,023 completed home isolation, he said.

The state has been witnessing the addition of 10,000 cases daily over the past one week, due to which the number of active cases has reached 1,09,139, the official pointed out.

"Raipur and Durg reported 4,168 and 1,755 new cases respectively for the day. While the tally in Raipur reached 98,921, including 1,319 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 58,741, including 996 deaths. Rajnandgaon recorded 1,291 new cases, Bilaspur 1,024 and Balodabazar 875," he said.

"Of the latest fatalities, 109 were reported on Tuesday and Monday while 47 took place earlier. With 53,793 samples tested on Tuesday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 63,16,419," the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,71,994, New cases 15,121, Deaths 5,187, Recovered 3,57,668, Active cases 1,09,139, Tests today 53,793, Total tests 63,16,419.

