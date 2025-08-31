Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] August 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that rehabilitation of people who have been impacted due to incessant rains and flash floods in the state was a challenge for the state government, but it will be overcome with the support of the people of the state.

The Chief Minister stated that due to the present State Government's pre-emptive measures, the loss of human lives was comparatively less than the devastation that occurred in 2023.

Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of Bharmour, Manimahesh, and other disaster-affected areas of Chamba district, as well as the Fatehpur and Mand areas of Indora in Kangra district, following the release of excess water from Pong Dam on Saturday, a release said.

He also held a meeting with the district administration of Chamba at the NHPC Bhawan, Karian, and directed the officials to expedite relief and rescue operations in the disaster-affected areas. He also asked the officers to make adequate arrangements of food, water, shelter and other essential amenities for those stranded.

Roads in the Manali district were damaged due to flash floods and heavy rainfall, and locals and taxi drivers urged for urgent repair or alternative routes.

Naresh Ratan, a taxi driver, said, "When heavy rain occurs, this road always gets heavily damaged and needs to be rebuilt. The government has tried to do everything, but heavy rain and cloud bursts have been happening frequently over the last three years. The administration is attempting to rebuild connectivity again, but they have not been successful...".

Another Taxi driver, Ram Sukhvinder Parmar, said his car was stuck in the tunnel earlier and is stuck again.

"Road is now completely damaged. The entire road up to Mandi is damaged. The administration is working slowly to rebuild the road due to the rain. There are also many tourists here. The government should make an effort to repair this road soon."

Kullu-Manali National Highway (NH-21) suffered heavy damage near Kullu's Raison following heavy rainfall in the region.

A vegetable supplier, Ashish Sharma, said, "The flood that came in the Beas River on August 26 destroyed the road here, after which we faced many difficulties in getting items. To get vegetables, we had to travel 2 km and also hire extra labour, which made the vegetables very costly. As we cannot increase the price of vegetables, we request the administration to remake this road as soon as possible...".

On Friday, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that it has launched urgent restoration work on the Kiratpur-Pandoh-Kullu-Manali section of National Highway 21 after severe floods, cloudbursts, and flash floods damaged key stretches, cutting off road connectivity to the tourist town of Manali.

According to a press release issued by the NHAI's Regional Office in Shimla on Friday, NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav held a review meeting with senior headquarters officials and field engineers to assess the extent of the damage and plan immediate restoration measures.

The release said that ten locations on the Kullu-Manali section had been "completely washed away" and five more had suffered partial damage due to "torrent rains and floods," disrupting the main highway link.

NHAI said it is "actively working to ensure quick recovery and to minimise further impact on travel and commerce in these vulnerable areas."

Meanwhile, on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for more rain and possible cloudbursts in the next 48 hours, raising concerns about further landslides, flash floods, and road blockages in hilly districts, including Kullu, Mandi, and Kinnaur. (ANI)

