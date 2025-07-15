New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday lauded young student entrepreneurs, saying they are shaping the future of a self-reliant India.

Gupta was speaking at the Youngpreneur Summit 2025, organised by the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE).

The event brought together school students who have successfully launched their own startups, providing them a platform to showcase their ventures.

"Today's generation is not only intelligent but also far-sighted. They know what they want to achieve and how to get there," Gupta said at the event, according to a statement.

"These young minds are laying the foundation of a new startup culture in India. Their efforts will bring pride to the nation," said the CM, who also felicitated some of these entrepreneurs.

Gupta appreciated the summit's theme -- 'Made in Mind, Built in Bharat' -- calling it a powerful reflection of the country's "innovation-driven youth."

She said that India, once underestimated on the global stage, is now gaining recognition for its heritage, capabilities, and homegrown technological progress.

"In today's time, when Indian students are getting global attention for their ideas and products, such platforms play a vital role in guiding them in the right direction," Gupta said.

"When every young person in this country begins with the thought 'my nation comes first,' true progress will follow," she said.

