By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh Kumar on Wednesday said that connecting a disease with religion is inhuman and unconstitutional.

This comes after Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad ST Hasan claimed that India is facing calamities like the COVID-19 pandemic and cyclones because National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government "interfered with Sharia law".

Slamming ST Hasan, Kumar said, "The Samajwadi Party MP is an extremist, before being an Indian. He is working to spread riots."

The RSS ideologue said that the people following Islam around the world have also been affected by the global pandemic.

"Relating a disease with religion is inhuman and unconstitutional. This is cheating with the nation and the society," Kumar said.

He further urged Hasan to help people in the COVID situation.

"He should stop instigating people and come forward to help people as he represents Parliament. Otherwise, people will think that he is neither a true Muslim nor a true Indian," Kumar said.

Hasan on Wednesday issued a video message where he talked about seven years of the BJP-led Central government and claimed that the country was facing natural calamities due to "discriminations".

"I believe everyone has a right to pat their backs but in the past seven years, the situation that people faced is not hidden from anyone. The injustice and discrimination that were done to the masses are not hidden from anyone. Be it discrimination in providing jobs or providing license, or interference with Shariyat...Due to these discriminations, we have seen how many calamities are befalling us. There were two cyclones within ten days. We saw what happened to poor people due to corona," he said. (ANI)

