India News | Renowned Architect Vasant Pansare Dies at 93

Thane, May 29 (PTI) Renowned architect Vasant Pansare, who designed some iconic buildings in Maharashtra's Thane city, died of prolonged illness on Thursday, family sources said.

Pansare was 93 and a bachelor.

He had been suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time and breathed his last at a hospital on Thursday night, a source from the family said.

Pansare designed several iconic structures in Thane city, including Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan, the Thane Municipal Corporation building and offices in Wagle Estate area.

Pansare's death was condoled by Vidya Prasarak Mandal Trust chairman Dr V N Bedekar and Thane city's first mayor Satish Chandra Pradhan.

