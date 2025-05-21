Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): The defence authorities in Kolkata initiated a probe following reports of drone activity over the city's airspace on Wednesday.

According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), "Reports of drone sightings over Kolkata have been received and are currently under investigation. Efforts are underway to ascertain the veracity of this event. Further information will be shared as facts are established."

Also Read | India Launches Global Campaign 'Operation Sindoor Outreach'; 1st Batch of All-Party Delegation Leaves for 5-Nation Tour To Expose Pakistan's Role in Terrorism.

The development triggered heightened vigilance among security and air surveillance agencies.

Earlier in the day, in a decisive counterattack under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army struck enemy positions along the LoC in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Moradabad Shocker: Minor Girl Lured Into School Principal's Office, Gang-Raped by 5 in UP; Accused Arrested After Video of Sex Assault Goes Viral.

An Army officer on Wednesday described Operation Sindoor as a strong reply to "cowardly provocations," emphasising that "they fire at us, and we will retaliate with the full fury of the Indian Army."

Speaking to ANI, an Army officer said, "Operation Sindoor was our swift and thunderous answer to the enemy's cowardly provocation. The message is very clear--they fire at us, and we will retaliate with the full fury of the Indian Army."

He explained that when the enemy's heavy fire failed to engage Indian military positions, they resorted to targeting innocent civilians and sacred religious sites with heavy artillery and unprovoked firing."When heavy fire came onto us and they failed to engage our military position, they stooped to targeting innocent civilians and also the sacred religious sites with heavy artillery and unprovoked firing. I was the company commander on the forward post, and I took charge of the situation," an Army officer told ANI.

The Indian Army successfully deployed homegrown artillery systems during Operation Sindoor along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation marked a significant milestone in showcasing Made-in-India defence technologies' operational readiness and effectiveness in responding to enemy aggression.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.

Speaking on it, an Indian Army personnel emphasised that robust infrastructure, rigorous training, and tactical readiness played a key role in the success of Operation Sindoor along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)