Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Reports of the Venkatagiri Police Station being shut down as the entire staff tested positive for COVID-19 are untrue, said an officer at the police station.

Sub Inspector Rajesh explained that though some of the staff tested positive for coronavirus, the police station has not closed down.

Also Read | Sensex Zooms 360 Points to 36,388, Nifty at 10,732 Tracking Positive Cues From Asian Markets.

"Guduru rural circle inspector Ramakrishna Reddy is now acting as in-charge CI and Dakkili sub-inspector Gopi is acting as in-charge SI for Venkatagiri police station. Recently, two accused in a murder case were found to be COVID-19 positive. In the wake of that, coronavirus tests were conducted for police staff in Venkatagiri circle," SI Rajesh told ANI.

A total of 10 people are detected coronavirus positive including the CI and the SI (himself), a few constables and others like the sweepers.

Also Read | Nepal Political Crisis | Communist Party Leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal Arrives For Meeting With PM KP Oli: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

"In order to keep the police station functional, in charge, CI and in-charge SI are being brought in for the running of the police station. But the reports of the police station being locked down are untrue," he added.

As per the Union Health Ministry, a total of 18,697 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state of Andhra Pradesh so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)