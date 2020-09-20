New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The government informed Parliament on Sunday that reports were received from time to time alleging that some NGOs were involved in activities which violated various provisions of law and that action has been initiated against such organisations.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai's written reply in the Lok Sabha came in response to a question on whether certain NGOs in the country are involved in religious conversion.

Reports have been received from time to time that some NGOs were allegedly involved in activities that violated various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010, the minister said.

He said the FCRA provides a legal mechanism to deal with such violations and the mechanism includes an audit of the accounts of such NGOs, inspection of their accounts and records, verification of their on-field activities and so on.

The FCRA certificate of such an NGO may be suspended depending on the facts and circumstances of the case and such violations may also lead to cancellation of the certificate, leading to blacklisting of the NGO for a period of three years, Rai said, adding that in some cases, where violations of the FCRA so warrant, the matter may be investigated as provided under section 43 of the Act.

He said NGOs that want to receive and utilise contributions from a "foreign source" have to get registered under the FCRA or seek prior permission of the government.

Such NGOs can receive and utilise foreign contributions for a definite cultural, economic, educational, religious or social programme.

The FCRA further provides that the foreign contribution shall be utilised exclusively for the purposes for which it has been received. Therefore, each FCRA NGO has to utilise such foreign contribution for the purpose for which it has been registered or granted a prior permission by the government, the minister said.

