Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) At least 11 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) were transferred within Mumbai on Thursday.

The transfer orders were issued by Naval Bajaj, Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin).

Paramjit Dahiya has been now posted as DCP Zone -I, N Ambika as DCP Zone -III, Pranay Ashok as DCP Zone -V, Prashant Kadam as DCP Zone-VII and Vishal Thakur as DCP Zone-XI, an official said.

Mohan Dahikar has been posted as DCP (Detection), Ganesh Shinde as DCP Port Zone, Rashmi Karandikar as DCP Cyber Cell, Shahaji Umap as DCP Special Branch, Sangramsingh Nishandar as DCP Operations and Nandakumar Thakur as DCP Head Quarters-I.

