Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Saturday that restoration work is being carried out on a war footing in the aftermath of heavy rains that triggered widespread landslides and damage across the state.

Speaking to ANI earlier today, he confirmed that as of this morning, 247 roads remained blocked, including two national highways.

"One of them is the Dharampur-Kotli route, and the other is National Highway 21 (NH-5). Some portions have been reopened, but landslides and rockslides continue to disrupt access. The situation is dynamic--routes are being cleared but get blocked again due to falling debris," Negi said.

He informed that the power infrastructure also took a hit, with around 483 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) rendered non-functional.

"In terms of drinking water supply schemes, around 781 schemes are currently disrupted. Restoration is underway across all sectors," the minister added.

On the rescue and search operations, Negi admitted that chances of survival for missing persons are bleak. "We are making every effort to locate people who went missing during the disaster. But the chances are very slim. Many were washed away in the debris. Still, our teams are working tirelessly in the hope that we might find someone," he said.

Giving an update on road clearance, Negi stated, "Major roads in Siraj, Thunag, and Janjehli areas have been reopened, which has made it easier to deliver relief. However, several internal roads are still blocked, and work continues to restore connectivity."

He highlighted that more than 160 heavy machines have been deployed in Mandi district alone, with separate operations in Kullu, Chamba, and other affected areas.

"Restoration work is ongoing in all areas where roads, power lines, or water schemes have been damaged. Relief material has reached all affected regions. As of now, we have not received any complaint about non-receipt of essential supplies," Negi confirmed.

The minister assured that all departments are working in coordination and relief is being provided without delay, with priority to reopening key roads, restoring power, and ensuring clean drinking water reaches every corner of the disaster-hit zones. (ANI)

