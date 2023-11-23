Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress-led government for the alleged worsening law and order situation in Rajasthan.

"Two years ago in Jodhpur, the streets witnessed the alarming sight of individuals brandishing naked swords and engaging in riotous activities. A bulldozer would have crushed these rioters if they had been in Uttar Pradesh, but the Rajasthan government remained silent," he said while campaigning for the BJP.

Yogi urged the people to vote for BJP candidates Atul Bhansali in Jodhpur city, Devendra Joshi in Sursagar, and Dr Mahendra Singh Rathore in Sardarpura constituency.

Sardarpura is considered the hot seat of Rajasthan as BJP candidate Rathore is in the fray against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Expressing concern over the "unleashing of anarchy" to secure vote banks, he criticised the Gehlot dispensation labelling it a "government of curfews and riots".

The BJP leader also lamented the government's indifference to the "killings of revered saints" in Alwar and Jodhpur, urging voters to consider these issues while casting their votes.

He also highlighted the success of the water scheme implemented by the BJP, emphasising its impact on providing clean water.

Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3. (ANI)

