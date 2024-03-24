Dibrugarh (Assam), Mar 24 (PTI) Often seen exchanging barbs at each other during campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Assam's Dibrugarh, BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, candidate of the united opposition, shook hands, drank tea together and exchange pleasantries in a chance encounter on Sunday.

The gesture was seen by a large number of people present at Haldhibari Nagar Thaan (a place of worship) in Khowang, where both went to offer prayers almost at the same time.

Gogoi reached the place around two minutes after Sonowal went there at 11:45 am and was immediately greeted by the Union Minister.

After shaking hands, the two contestants sat on a mattress on the floor and had black tea together. They also chatted for quite a while.

They offered their prayers separately and, after spending around 40 minutes at the Thaan and with Gogoi, Sonowal left the place. "I really loved coming to the Haldhibari Nagar Thaan. I am grateful to the people of this area who showered so much love on me. I bow my head and seek their blessings," the BJP candidate and former chief minister told reporters outside the religious complex before leaving. The Rajya Sabha member reminisced that he became an MLA for the first time in 2001 from the local Moran Assembly constituency and expressed his gratitude to the people. Asked about his encounter with Gogoi, Sonowal said, "This is democracy. We all have to establish values in democracy. I gave him my best wishes."

Gogoi, the president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), spent some more time and interacted with the people. He left around 20 minutes after Sonowal had gone. "We were together in the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and he was our senior. Now our ideologies are different. He is not in favour of the community and it was visible during the anti-CAA movement, while I was standing by the community. So, people will decide in the coming days," the AJP chief added. Gogoi asserted that he would not abandon his ideology and would never go to fulfil his personal interest by sacrificing Assam's.

“I had promised it earlier and again I am saying it today before the Thaan that I will never withdraw my words. I am always ready for any struggle to safeguard the land, home and community during its crisis period," he added. Asked what they spoke while sitting together, Gogoi said he had told Sonowal that the BJP candidate would remain in the Rajya Sabha even if he loses the Lok Sabha elections. "So, I told him that I should go to Lok Sabha as he remains silent in the crisis of the community. I told him that if you remain a silent leader, it's not a big deal. Let me go to Lok Sabha and I will show that there are fighting people in Assam who can roar like a lion. That is why he wished me," he added.

Gogoi is a candidate of the United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), formed in the state with 16 parties in line with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), and this is his first Lok Sabha election.

Commenting on the development, Haldhibari Nagar Than Management Committee President Hareshwar Changmai told PTI that an annual event happens on this day at the historic place, where people from across the state come to offer their prayers.

"We had invited both of them. However, we did not expect that they would come at the same time. What we saw today was a very cordial relationship between them like two brothers. The devotees really appreciated the gesture.

"They sat together on the same mattress and stayed for some time. This is an example of a healthy democracy," he added. Voting in Dibrugarh constituency will take place in the first phase on April 19.

