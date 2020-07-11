Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) The anti-corruption bureau lodged a preliminary inquiry against three Independent MLAs in Rajasthan on Saturday, a day after the special operations group registered a case over alleged attempt to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

The legislators -- Om Prakash Hudla, Suresh Tak and Khushveer Singh -- were allegedly involved in offering money to some other MLAs on behalf of the BJP for toppling the government, according to the ACB sources.

"The probe in the inquiry is going on," the sources said. "Since corruption is involved, the matter is being probed under the Prevention of Corruption Act."

Hudla, however, said he was not involved in any such activity.

The SOG of the Rajasthan Police registered a case on basis of the facts that came up during interception of two mobile numbers, which were taken on surveillance on June 13. During interception, it was revealed that attempts were being made to topple the state government.

The SOG lodged a case on Friday and detained both the persons whose mobile numbers were on surveillance.

One of them, Ashok Chauhan, was detained from Udaipur, while the Bharat Bhai, was picked from Beawar town of Ajmer district. They were placed under arrest on Saturday in Jaipur and are being interrogated.

An official said the case was registered by the SOG on its own on the basis of facts came up during the conversation between both the persons. Their mobile numbers were intercepted in connection with illegal smuggling of arms and (mining) explosive.

The official said a complaint, which was filed by government chief whip Mahesh Joshi, was also being probed but no FIR in that complaint was registered so far.

Both the SOG and the ACB are the part of Rajasthan Police. PTI

