Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav's brother Pinku Yadav alias Tinku Yadav surrendered before the police on Thursday, hours after searches conducted by Police at premises linked to him in Patna in connection with a shooting case, police said.

Pinku Yadav was absconding for around two months.

The police last night searched the premises linked to Pinku Yadav and recovered three guns, for which no license was not produced, Rs 11.50 lakh in cash and other items, including back-dated stamps and documents related to several financial transactions, an officer said.

A note-counting machine was also recovered during searches.

“Searches were conducted at premises linked to Pinku Yadav in the Khagaul locality of the state capital as part of an investigation against him for his alleged role in the orchestrating shooting near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna a few months ago," Bhanu Pratap Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Danapur-1, told reporters on Thursday.

He is the main accused in the case, he said.

Later, Pinku Yadav surrendered before the police following which he was taken into custody. Further investigation is on, said the SDPO.

Despite repeated attempts, RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav was not available for his comments.

