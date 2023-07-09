Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, in a 15-page letter to President Droupadi Murmu said that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's various activities shows he is not fit to be a Governor.

CM Stalin said that the activities of Governor Ravi are against the people of Tamil Nadu and the elected Government.

Also Read | Delhi Government Officials’ Weekly Off Cancelled by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Calls on Them To Inspect Rain-Hit Areas.

In his letter CM MK Stalin stated, "Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's various activities show he is not fit to be a Governor. Governor R N Ravi unnecessarily delays in giving a nod to bills that are passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly. Governor is also not giving permission to sanction cases against former AIADMK Ministers who are all charged with corruption irrespective of documents sent by the State Government to Raj Bhavan. Governor acts like an enemy to people elected State Government Policies and ideology."

Stalin further stated that the Governor did a major violation of the Constitution by sacking Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet.

Also Read | Tigress Spotted With Two Cubs at Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Shares Pic.

"Governor also involves in the police investigation and supports the accused. Governor R N Ravi said there was no child marriage held at Chidambaram Natarajar temple whereas later Child marriage video got released and made Governor's comments as false. Likewise, the Governor did a big violation of the Constitution by sacking Senthil Balaji from the cabinet and later he put that on 'abeyance'", the letter stated.

Stalin wrote this letter on July 8 the day on which Governor RN Ravi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Delhi where Raj Bhavan mentioned that as a "purposeful meeting".

Chief Minister Stalin cited different issues on various occasions where confrontations happened between Government and Governor.

Citing Article 156(1) of the Constitution, MK Stalin said, "Governor can be in position till President wishes for but considering the welfare of Tamil Nadu I have listed out the truth of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. However, I leave it to President discretionary whether RN Ravi can continue in the Governor as that is the highest position of Constitution."

Responding to the CM's letter, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, "An elected government functions as per the wishes of the people who had elected it and not as per the wishes of the Governor. The people have elected this government and the government has certain duties towards the people. We had made certain promises and we have to keep up those promises."

He further said that a governor has no right to interfere with the affairs of the state administration because this is an elected administration.

"So these are all according to the wishes of our own people, of the people of Tamil Nadu. And as a governor, he has no right in interfering with the affairs of the state administration because this is an elected administration. It was elected by the people on the promises which we had made to them and we are working on that line. The governor has no role, but he intervenes. He interferes. He holds back the bills which were passed by the legislative assembly. It is an insult to the people of Tamil Nadu. Whatever he does means he's insulting the people of Tamil Nadu. He thinks he's big. He is not big", Elangovan said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)