Ludhiana, Apr 9 (PTI) Three unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers looted Rs 50 lakh cash from the office of an oil trading company here, police said on Saturday.

They said it took just five minutes for the robbers to loot the money at gunpoint and thereafter escaped from the thickly populated area.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar’s Residence Attacked: Court Sends MSRTC Counsel to Two Days Police Remand, Judicial Custody for 109 Others.

Senior IPS officer Kaustubh Sharma, who assumed the charge of Ludhiana police commissioner on Saturday, visited Kesar Ganj mandi where the incident took place on Friday evening.

He said investigation is underway and police have got some important clues regarding the case.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 8th Roza of Ramadan on April 10 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)