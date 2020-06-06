India News | Rowdy History-sheeter and His Accomplice Hacked to Death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): A rowdy history-sheeter and his accomplice were on Friday stabbed to death by three unknown people at Langer Houz near Golconda in Telangana, police said.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Shaik Mohammed alias Chandi and Faiyazuddin alias Abbu. Chandi was rowdy history-sheeter. Bodies of both have been shifted to Osmania Hospital.

"Friday night, at around 10.00 pm, two persons namely Shaik Mohammed alias Chandi and his accomplice Faiyazuddin alias Abbu were attacked by three unknown persons at Langer Houz Police limits. Chandi was rowdy sheeter of Golconda police station. Faiyazuddin owned a chicken centre," AR Srinivas, DCP West Zone told ANI.

"Shaik Mohammed along with Faiyazuddin were chased by a team of assailants in a car and later dashed them. The assailants who are also believed to be rowdy elements stabbed the two with lethal weapons, resulting in the instantaneous death of one and later the other," added Srinivas.

Mohammed Chandi died on the spot, another person Abbu died while undergoing treatment.

The three accused are absconding. The case has been registered. The investigation is underway. Bodies have been shifted to Osmania Hospital, the police said. (ANI)

