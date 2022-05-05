Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) A 58-year-old officer of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) allegedly hanged himself at his home in Ajmer district, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chhavi Sharma said a suicide note was found at RPSC Assistant Secretary Ajay Kapoor's house in which he stated that nobody should be held responsible for his decision.

She said the officer had returned to Ajmer on Wednesday night from Jaipur after attending a family function. Other members of the family returned on Thursday afternoon.

Sharma said Kapoor's family members were clueless about the reason behind the suicide.

The body has been kept at a mortuary, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Friday, she added.

