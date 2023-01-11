New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) "RRR" surged back as a top social media trend on Wednesday with at least 180,000 posts on Twitter, many on Instagram and on Facebook too after its song "Naatu Naatu" won the Golden Globe for 'best original song-motion picture'.

“Naatu Naatu”, which translates to bucolic in Telugu and demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music in over 4.35 breathless minutes of song and dance, bested stars such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to emerge winner. It's the first Golden Globe for an Indian production.

Also Read | Startup Funding in India Drops 33% to USD 24 Billion in 2022: Report.

Thousands of social media users took to Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to share posts about the movie and its Telugu song, which already has over 111 million viewers on YouTube.

Filmed on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the track has over one million likes on YouTube and not one dislike.

Also Read | Jharkhand Blast: Five CRPF Personnel Injured in IED Explosion in Chaibasa.

Its Hindi version "Nacho Nacho" is an even bigger rage with over 217 million views. The track has 2.2 million likes and again, no dislikes.

Choreographed by Prem Rakshith, the song has legions of followers still trying to master its steps. On Wednesday, the frenzy returned with many users posting their videos on Instagram, making yet another attempt to ace the song's hook step.

The song has been shortlisted for the best original song, along with 14 others, in the Oscars.

Many also shared videos of the film's composer MM Keeravaani accepting the award for best original song. Others found a video of Rihanna congratulating the "RRR" team on their win as she crossed their table. She was a fellow nominee in the best original song category for her "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" track "Lift Me Up".

The win for the Telugu song has set the tone for the film's Hollywood award season run that will culminate with the Oscars in March.

"RRR" had also been nominated in the 'best picture-non English' category and lost out to Argentina's historical drama “Argentina, 1985”.

It has received five nominations for Critics Choice Awards -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for "Naatu Naatu", and Best Visual Effects.

The movie has also made it to the BAFTA longlist in the 'film not in English language' category.

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. PTI RB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)