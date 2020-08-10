Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) A penalty to the tune of Rs 4.12 crore has been imposed on defaulting firms for supplying goods without proper bills in the month of July in Punjab, officials said on Monday.

This illegal activity came to light during checking of more than 300 vehicles by the officials of the Taxation Department of Punjab last month, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Forms Panel To Look into Grievances of Rebel Leaders After Sachin Pilot Meets Rahul Gandhi.

Punjab Commissioner (Taxation) Nilkanth S Avhad lauded the efforts of the enforcement wing in detecting the Goods and Services Tax evasion.

The penalty was imposed on firms which were engaged in supplying iron scrap, iron and steel finished goods, aluminium scrap and tobacco products, said a spokesperson of the taxation department.

Also Read | Jharkhand HRD Minister Jagarnath Mahto Enrolls in Class 11, Was Mocked For Being 'Just a Class 10 Pass Out'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)