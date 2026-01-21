Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday turned down the bail requests of former Travancore Devaswom Board President A. Padmakumar and two others in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Justice A Badharudeen refused to grant bail to Padmakumar, former TDB administrative officer B. Murari Babu, and jeweller Roddam Pandurangaiah Naga Govardhan, who is based in Ballari, Karnataka.

Detailed orders explaining the court's reasoning are awaited.

Murari Babu had previously been denied bail in December 2025 and had renewed his plea in January.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kollam Vigilance Court granted statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potti, a former helper and the sponsor of gold-plating works at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, in the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols case. He remains the main accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Statutory bail was granted as the chargesheet was not filed even after 90 days. However, Potti will remain in jail in the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames case linked to the gold theft at the Sabrimala temple.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had, on January 20 conducted extensive raids across multiple states at 21 locations as part of its investigation into alleged money laundering linked to the Sabarimala gold smuggling case.

Searches were conducted at the residences of all accused named in the case, as well as at institutions connected to them across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

ED raided the homes of key accused, including Unnikrishnan Potti, former Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar, N Vasu, Murari Babu, and gold traders Govardhan and Pankaj Bhandari. Searches are also being carried out at Smart Creations in Chennai and at the residence of Bellary-based gold trader Govardhan.

ED is probing financial transactions related to the Sabarimala gold smuggling case to determine whether large-scale money laundering occurred.

The Sabarimala gold theft case concerns allegations of the misappropriation of approximately 4.54 kilograms of gold from sacred temple artefacts, including the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames and Dwarapalaka idols. The theft allegedly occurred in 2019 under the pretext of refinishing and re-gold-plating temple structures.

The controversy traces its origins to a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, who had gifted 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper for gold plating and cladding work at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Subsequent inspections and court-monitored inquiries revealed discrepancies between the donated gold and the quantity allegedly used. (ANI)

