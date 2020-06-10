India News | Sabarimala Temple Festival Scheduled from June 19: Travancore Devaswom Board Chief

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 10 (ANI): Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu on Wednesday announced that Sabarimala temple festival will commence from June 19.

"Sabarimala temple opens on June 14 evening for monthly puja. We discussed with both 'tantris' of the temple. With their consultation and cooperation we decided this. As of now, we are going ahead with monthly puja and temple festival scheduled from June 19," said Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu.

"As per the present schedule, the temple festival is to commence on June 19, before that there will be monthly puja from June 14. The Arat ceremony will be conducted on June 20 at Pampa river," he added.

N Vasu further said that people, who registered their names through the virtual queue system, can enter Sannidhanam.

"People from other states, at the time of registration, should upload a certificate that they have tested negative for COVID-19. The certificate should be obtained from an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved lab," he added.

Last week, N Vasu had hailed the state government's decision to reopen the temples from June 8 and said that devotees can be allowed in the temples subject to certain restrictions. (ANI)

