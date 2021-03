New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Soon after the passage of GNCTD amendment bill in the Rajya Sabha, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said it was a "sad day" for democracy and stressed that his struggle to restore power back to the people would continue.

The Parliament passed Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that gives more powers to the Lieutenant Governor. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Kejriwal called it sad day for democracy.

"RS passes GNCTD amendment bill. Sad day for Indian democracy. Sad day for Indian democracy; will continue our struggle to restore power back to people. Whatever be the obstacles, we will continue doing good work. Work will neither stop nor slow down," he tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)