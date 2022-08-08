New Delhi, August 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the death of devotees in a stampede at a temple complex in Rajasthan. Three women were killed in the stampede outside the the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar district early in the day.

Long queues were seen outside the temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar. Khatu Shyam Temple Stampede: 3 Women Killed in Temple Premises During Gyaras Festival in Rajasthan's Sikar.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)