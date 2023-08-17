New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) supplied the entire 4000 tonnes of Special Steel for India's indigenous sixth frigate ship, 'Vindhyagiri', officials said on Wednesday.

The ship is part of the Project P17A initiative undertaken by the Indian Navy and is being constructed by M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE). President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to launch the frigate on August 17, 2023.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: Death Toll Increases to 71 After Floods and Landslides, Losses Worth Rs 7500 Crore, Rescue Operations Underway.

The steel supplied by SAIL for the Vindhyagiri frigate comprises DMR 249 A-grade HR Sheets and Plates. "Under the ambit of Project P17A, a vital endeavour that envisions the launch of seven ships, the upcoming launch of "Vindhyagiri" marks the successful construction of the sixth ship," officials said in a statement.

"SAIL's involvement in this ambitious project further exemplifies the company's steadfast dedication to foster indigenous growth and innovation in India's defence sector," the statement read.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Dragged on Car Bonnet in Hanumangarh, BJP Attacks Ashok Gehlot Govt After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

"This significant milestone comes on the heels of SAIL's remarkable contribution to the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the nation's pride and joy, where SAIL provided the entire 30,000 Tonnes of speciality steel for the construction of the aircraft carrier," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)