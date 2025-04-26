Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, called on Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Saturday to discuss several issues concerning the safety and security of J-K students and the business community in the wake of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Minister requested the Governor to take proactive steps to instil some sense of security among the J-K students and business community.

The Governor assured the Minister of full cooperation and stated that the Punjab and Chandigarh Administrations would ensure the safety and security of all Jammu and Kashmir residents, as well as the students.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav and DGP, Chandigarh Police, Surendra Singh Yadav, were also present on the occasion.

Later, Sakeena Itoo also met with Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha to discuss the issues of J&K students, the business community and other individuals in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Affairs, Punjab, Alok Shekhar, was also present during the interaction.

During the meeting, the Minister requested the Chief Secretary and ACS to take steps to restore a sense of security among Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) students and the business community currently in Punjab and Chandigarh.

The Chief Secretary and ACS assured the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Government of full cooperation for the welfare and safety of all J&K students and the business community currently in Punjab.

Earlier, on the directions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, arrived in Chandigarh, Punjab, to instil a sense of security among J&K students and the business community in the wake of the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam.

During her visit, Sakeena personally engaged with a cross-section of the Jammu and Kashmir student community and business professionals based in Punjab. The Minister held discussions with them regarding their safety concerns and emotional well-being, particularly in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. She also engaged with several students and individuals on the phone, given the prevailing situation.

During the interaction, Sakeena assured them that the Omar Abdullah-led Government is fully committed to the welfare and security of their citizens across the country. The Minister assured them that their pressing issues would be taken up with the Administrations of Punjab and Chandigarh. She advised them to contact the Jammu and Kashmir Government on the already circulated numbers in case of assistance and help in the future.

Later, Sakeena Itoo visited the Universal Group of Institutions in Chandigarh to discuss the security concerns of students with college authorities, as students from Jammu and Kashmir in this college had left for their hometowns.

The Minister also visited the Saraswati Group of Colleges in Chandigarh, where she personally interacted with the students. She assured the students of all possible assistance from the Government. (ANI)

