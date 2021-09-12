Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Demanding the death penalty for the accused in the Sakinaka rape case in Mumbai, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said the accused should be hanged within six months.

Speaking to reporters, Athawale said, "A woman has been raped and murdered. I was informed that she belongs to the scheduled caste. So atrocities act must be applied to the case. Police must conduct a speedy investigation in the matter. The case must be sent to fast track court and the accused should be hanged within six months."

The union minister slammed the Maharashtra government over the law and order situation and said it should not remain in power if it cannot provide security to women.

"This kind of incidents are increasing in Maharashtra. This is the result of failure of law and order situation. If such things happen in Mumbai this is shameless. If the government cannot provide security to women then it should not remain in power," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered fast track trial in the case after the 30-year-old woman, who was raped and had a rod inserted in her private parts, succumbed to injuries.

"The rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area is an act of disgrace to humanity and the perpetrator will be severely punished. In this regard, I have also spoken to the Home Minister of the state. The incident is reprehensible," said Thackeray in a press statement.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case of rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area, adding that prima facie evidence revealed only one accused was involved in the crime.

Briefing media about the police action in the case, Nagrale said the charge of the 'attempt to murder' against the accused has been converted to 'murder' after the death of the victim during the treatment.

"An SIT has been formed to probe the case. Chief Minister has ordered fast track trial in the case. Unfortunately, the victim died during treatment this morning and we have converted section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to section 302 (murder). The probe revealed there's only one person involved in the execution of the crime," said Nagrale. (ANI)

