Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The sale of meat and slaughtering of animals has been prohibited by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on the occasion of "Sri Ganesh Chaturthi" festival on August 22.

All meat shops in the city will be shut on that day as per the instructions of the civic body.

Karnataka government has permitted the community celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22 but restricted the large gatherings and processions in public places in view of the ongoing pandemic.

The central government in its guidelines for Unlock 3 has restricted any large public gathering for social, religious and political events till August 31. (ANI)

