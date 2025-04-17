Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of fostering an environment of tension and violence by using Dalits for political gain.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said, "It is known that like other parties, SP too is creating an environment of tension and violence by putting forward people of the party, especially Dalits. Its controversial statements, allegations and counter-allegations, and programmes reflect a politics of extreme narrow selfishness."

Taking a dig at SP's outreach to Dalits, she further wrote, "SP can go to any extent to get Dalit votes. Therefore, along with Dalits, other backwards classes and the Muslim community should also avoid falling prey to the political tactics of this party."

She added, "Instead of commenting on the history of others, it would be better if the opportunistic Dalits associated with such parties talk about the goodness and struggles of saints, gurus, and great men of their society, due to whom they have become worthy of something."

This comes after SP Dalit MP Ramji Lal Suman sparked controversy with his statement on Rana Sanga, a 16th-century Rajput king, calling him a "traitor" for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga, also known as Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528 and is revered for his bravery and sacrifices. Suman's statement has been widely criticized, with many calling for an apology and action against him.

On March 26, violence also erupted outside the residence of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra as unidentified individuals resorted to stone pelting, breaking window panes and vandalising vehicles parked outside.

Recently, MP Ramji Lal Suman reiterated that he had already communicated his stance on the Rana Sanga controversy numerous times, and he couldn't understand why people were creating unnecessary issues. "I have said what I wanted to say 100 times now. I don't understand why people are saying unnecessary things."(ANI)

