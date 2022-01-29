Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) saying there was "a bahubali, a mini CM, a scam and riot" in every district of the state during its rule while the BJP government has given "industry, a product, a medical college and identity" to each district of the state.

The Home Minister, who was campaigning in Saharanpur for the assembly polls in the state, accused Samajwadi Party of practising "appeasement politics".

"What was SP Government's role in Muzaffarnagar riots? Those who were involved in the riots were made victims and the victims were made accused and put behind bars, just for the sake of appeasement," he said.

"During Samajwadi Party rule, there was a 'bahubali', a mini CM, a scam and a riot in every district of the state. This was the definition of development for the Samajwadi Party. Today the BJP government has given industry, a product, a medical college and identity to every district," he said.

Amit Shah also took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav over its alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal led by Jayant Chaudhary and asked if RLD will be given the same prominence after the polls.

"Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference yesterday in which Jayantji was also given a seat beside him. Akhilesh Babu, though your party would not come to power but if it did, who will be sitting beside you then, Jayant Bhai or Azam Khan?" Amit Shah asked.

The Home Minister said the BJP had promised ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections that its government will free the state of goons and mafia.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh gave their support to BJP and gave more than 325 seats to NDA," he said.

Referring to the alliance between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah said he had stated at that time that whoever wanted to come together could do so but BJP will win the polls.

He said the people of Uttar Pradesh gave 65 seats to BJP in the polls and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made him the PM of the country for the second time with full majority.

He urged the people of the state to trust, bless and encourage BJP and vote for party candidates. The BJP has fielded Jagpal Singh from Saharanpur.

"Today I have come here to appeal for our candidate Jagpal Singhji to win. This in itself is a unique thing in Uttar Pradesh that in a general seat, BJP has done the work of giving tickets to a candidate from the Dalit community. This tells us that in Uttar Pradesh, BJP has worked for realizing on the ground the Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas mantra of Narendra Modiji," he said.

The Home Minister said that he cancelled his campaign in Deoband and Muzaffarnagar today due to a huge crowd that had gathered amid COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh will go for seven-phased election beginning February 10. (ANI)

