Samba/Jammu, Jun 25 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted and another suffered serious burn injuries when they came in contact with a live wire in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The boys, originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh, had gone for a bath in Basantar river near Samba town, the officials said.

They said an overhead high-tension electricity wire got snapped and fell, resulting in on-the-spot death of Sumit Kumar and serious burn injuries to 11-year-old Gopala.

The injured was rescued and evacuated to sub-district hospital Samba from where he was referred to AIIMS hospital in Vijaypur for advanced treatment, the officials said.

