Samba/Jammu, Jul 30 (PTI) A 22-year-old civilian worker allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope inside an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Sunday, officials said.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Batala area in Punjab's Gurdaspur, was found hanging with a ceiling fan inside his room in the camp at Bari Brahmana, the officials said.

They said Kumar, who was posted at Military Engineer Services (MES) power station, had apparently committed suicide during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

However, the motive behind Kumar taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that police have shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem and also started inquest proceedings.

