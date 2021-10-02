Protestors gather outside the residence of BJP MLA Aseem Goel in Haryana (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): After the central government revoked its decision of delaying the paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday called off their protests.

Several demonstrations were held today in Punjab and Haryana to demand immediate procurement of paddy, which was earlier delayed till October 11.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Missing Teenager Found Murdered in Mathura.

"This is a victory of farmers' united struggle", said SKM, and announced the calling off of the protests for paddy procurement.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that the paddy procurement will start from October 3 in both Haryana and Punjab.

Also Read | GATE 2022 Registration with Late Fee Begins, Candidates Can Apply Online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The decision came after, Choubey, who is Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, met with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here in the national capital today.

"The procurement (of Kharif crops) will start from tomorrow in Haryana as well as Punjab," Choubey told reporters after the meeting.

After the decision, SKM in an official statement said that Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had to concede to this as farmers intensified their protests.

Ministers of Punjab and Haryana, other than MPs and MLAs faced local farmers' protests and gheraos today, upon the call of SKM.

"All these incidents were peaceful," SKM noted.

However, it was reported that protestors broke police barricades at some protest sites.

SKM stated the protests were organised by them to ensure that paddy procurement is begun immediately without any further delay. "Protests are also being organised by farm unions for payment of compensation to loss-incurring cotton farmers, due to damage caused by pink bollworm in various districts of Punjab and Haryana," it added.

Meanwhile, SKM leaders of Uttar Pradesh have put out an appeal to farmers to join in large numbers at 9 am on Sunday for a black flag protest planned in Tikunia, Lakhimpur Kheri, against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. This protest is to register farmers' objection and resistance against the open threats issued by Teni in the recent past against farmer leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)