Ahmedabad, Oct 31 (PTI) Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Sangeeta Singh has been appointed as Vigilance Commissioner following her retirement, a government notification said on Saturday.

Singh was already in-charge vigilance commissioner.

She retired from the IAS on Saturday on attaining the age of superannuation, said the notification issued by Deputy Secretary to the Home Department, Samir Joshi.

In a reshuffle in August last year, Singh, then ACS General Administration Department, was appointed as ACS Home.

