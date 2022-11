New Delhi, November 25: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act as it issued notice to the Centre on the petition.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli issued notice to the Centre and Attorney General on the petition. Gay Couple Move Supreme Court Seeking Recognition of Same Sex Marriage Under Special Marriage Act.

The top court also noted that various pleas relating to same-sex marriage issues are being heard in various High Courts including Kerala and Delhi. It also noted the Centre made a statement before HC that the Ministry was taking steps to transfer all pleas to the Supreme Court. Same-Sex Marriage in India: Tamil Brahmin Woman Marries Bangladeshi Girl in Traditional Hindu Marriage in Chennai.

Two gay couple has approached the High Court to recognise same-sex marriage. Appearing for one of the petitioners, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that they are not touching any religion and they are only seeking recognition under the Special Marriage Act.

Meanwhile, one of the petitions raised the absence of a legal framework that allowed members of the LGBTQ+ community to marry any person of their choice.

According to the petition, the couple sought to enforce the fundamental rights of LGBTQ+ individuals to marry any person of their choice and said, "the exercise of which ought to be insulated from the disdain of legislative and popular majorities."

The petitioners further asserted their fundamental right to each other and prayed for appropriate directions from this Court in doing so. The Public Interest Litigation was filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India by the petitioners and was in the interest of the LGBTQ+ community.

Both the petitioners, who are members of the LGBTQ+ community, submitted that the right to any person of one's choice is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution of India to every "person" and has been recognized explicitly by this Court.

They stressed on top court's ruling that had held that members of the LGBTQ+ community have the same human, fundamental and constitutional rights as other citizens.

However, the legal framework governing the institution of marriage in this country does not presently allow members of the LGBTQ+ community to marry the person of their choice and enforce the fundamental right which has been guaranteed to them under our Constitution.

The petitioners submitted that this is violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Part III of the Constitution, including Articles 14, 15, 19(1)(a) and 21.

The present petition has been filed by the petitioners to assert for themselves, and for all members of the LGTBQ+ community, the fundamental right to marry person of their choice, irrespective of gender identity and sexual orientation.

The petitioners said that they have been in love with each other and have had a relationship with each other for the last seventeen years and are presently raising two children together, but unfortunately the fact that they cannot legally solemnize their marriage has resulted in a situation where both petitioners cannot have a legal relationship between parents and children with both of their kids.

One of the petitioners was represented by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Saurabh Kirpal briefed by a team from Karanjawala & Co. Advocates including Principal Associate Tahira Karanjawala, along with Niharika Karanjawala, Vardaan Wanchoo, Shreyas Maheshwari and Ritwik Mohapatra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)