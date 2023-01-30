New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the petitioner to make representation before the concerned authorities on the plea seeking appropriate implementation and review of the rice-fortification schemes across India.

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and AS Oka said that they are not inclined to entertain the plea and asked the petitioner to make a representation to authorities concerned about the plea.

A limited question being posed as to which of the representation now sought to be filed was a grievance made by the petitioner that Clause 7(4) of the Food Safety and Standards (Fortification of Food) Regulations, 2018, is to be followed strictly and has not been so followed, the counsel is not able to point out, the court noted.

"In view of the aforesaid, we are not inclined to entertain the aforesaid PIL and it is for the petitioner to first make a proper representation bringing the facts to the notice of the concerned authorities. The writ petition is dismissed in terms aforesaid," the court said.

In the last hearing, the court asked the petitioner to place the representations on record.

During Monday's hearing the court noted that the counsel was not able to point out the representation. Therefore, the court said it is not inclined to entertain the plea and asked the petitioners to make a proper representation before the concerned authority. With the observation, the court refused to entertain the plea further.

The petitioner Vandana Prasad has sought appropriate directions from the Respondents for appropriate implementation and review of the rice-fortification schemes across India for the benefit of populations which are contra-indicated to fortified rice.

The petitioner has sought to issue direction for the compliance of Clause 7 (4) of the Food Safety and Standards (Fortification of Foods) Regulations, 2018 namely to carry an advisory against the consumption of fortified rice for sickle-cell disease, thalassemia patients and others with any contraindications on appropriate packages delivered directly to the beneficiaries.

The petition also sought to issue appropriate direction for the provision of non-fortified rice in the interest of persons with contra-indications for fortified rice. (ANI)

