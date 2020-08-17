New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of judicial officers and advocates as judges for three High Courts -- Allahabad, Kerala and Gujarat.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde recommended elevation of four judicial officers -- Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Subhash Chand, and Saroj Yadav -- as judges of the Allahabad High Court in a meeting held on August 14.

It also approved the proposal for elevation of advocates -- Murali Purushothaman and Ziyad Rahman -- and judicial officers Karunakaran Babu, Dr. Kauser Edappagath as judges of the Kerala High Court.

Besides them, the Collegium also approved the proposal for elevation of advocates -- Vaibhavi Devang Nanavati, Nirzarkumar Sushilkumar Desai, and Nikhil Shreedharan Kariel as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

The decision was uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and U U Lalit are part of the 5-judge Collegium.

