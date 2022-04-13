New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will list before another bench the contempt plea against the Jharkhand government and Director General of Police (DGP) Neeraj Sinha over the latter "illegally" occupying the important post even after his superannuation on January 31.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was told that the plea has been mentioned several times but has not been listed for hearing.

“This pertains to the illegal continuance of the Jharkhand DGP. On January 31, his tenure had come to an end,” a lawyer said and urged for fixing a date for hearing.

“I will list it before some other bench. Please mention this before that bench,” the CJI said.

The plea was mentioned last on March 3 for urgent listing.

The apex court has on July 14, 2021 issued notices on the contempt plea filed by a Jharkhand native Rajesh Kumar against the state government, its top officials, and the UPSC for alleged violation of its verdict.

It later also made Sinha a party to the contempt plea.

“The Respondents (state government, DGP, and others) are in continuous violation of the orders passed by this court. It has come to the knowledge of the petitioner that the tenure of respondent 3 (DGP) who has been appointed by the state government to the post of DG and IGP (Inspector General of Police), Jharkhand has expired on January 31.

“The respondent 3 has crossed the age of retirement but still continues to be on the current post which is also in the teeth of the orders passed by this court,” said the interim application which sought urgent hearing of the pending contempt plea.

The apex court had on September 3, 2021 pulled up the state government and the Union Public Service Commission for their role in the appointment of an interim DGP in alleged violation of the top court's judgement that had fixed a two-year tenure for a state police chief who has to be selected from a list of senior police officers to be prepared by the UPSC.

It was irked over the fact that the state government had appointed IPS officer Neeraj Sinha as an ad-hoc Director General of Police (DGP) and the UPSC has been refusing to prepare a list of senior police officers for the selection of the DGP.

Prior to this, on July 14 last year, the top court had issued show-cause notices to the state chief secretary and the chairman of the UPSC on the plea seeking contempt action against them for alleged violation of the 2006 judgement of the top court rendered in the Prakash Singh case.

It has been alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress coalition government flouted the verdict, which, besides issuing many directions for police reforms, had fixed a two-year assured tenure for DGPs.

The UPSC has been alleged to have committed contempt of the apex court by failing to form a panel for the selection of the new DGP of Jharkhand.

The 2006 apex court verdict in the Prakash Singh case had said the DGP of a state shall be “selected by the state government from amongst the three senior-most officers of the department who have been empanelled for promotion to that rank by the UPSC on the basis of their length of service, very good record and range of experience for heading the police force.”

And, once the person has been selected for the job, he should have a minimum tenure of at least two years irrespective of his date of superannuation, it had said.

The DGP may, however, be relieved of his responsibilities by the state government acting in consultation with the State Security Commission consequent upon any action taken against him under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules or following his conviction in a court of law in a criminal offence or in a case of corruption, or if he is otherwise incapacitated from discharging his duties, it had said.

