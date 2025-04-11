Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) A 54-year-old school teacher from Maharashtra's Thane district lost Rs 66 lakh after falling prey to an online investment scam, an official said on Friday.

The Kalyan resident told the police that a woman, who identified herself as Sunita Chowdhary, befriended him on social media and coaxed him to invest in a scheme through a website promising high returns.

Also Read | 'Ugly, Skinny, and Dark': Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide in Chennai After Being Mocked by 3 Classmates Over His Appearance.

The teacher subsequently “invested” Rs 66 lakh in the scheme over about 50 days, said the official from Kolsewadi police station.

Once the teacher began seeking returns and a refund of the original investment, the accused, who had been communicating with him through two mobile phones, became unreachable.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Case: NIA Begins 26/11 plotter’s Questioning From Today To Unravel Complete Conspiracy Behind Mumbai Terror attacks.

The police are working to trace the IP address, mobile locations, and digital transaction trails linked to the accused, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)